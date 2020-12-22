SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures near 40. A weak system will pass to our south, out-to-sea. This will kick up the breeze a bit this afternoon out of the Northwest 10 to 20 mph, making it feel a bit brisk.
The wind will ease tonight under a clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the teens by morning. Tomorrow will be seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. There will just be a light breeze.
A powerful storm will track across the nations mid-section then move into Canada on Thursday. It's associated cold front will move through the eastern United States. Out ahead of the front a strong southerly flow will take over as it turns windy and warm with temperatures reaching into the 50's to near 60 Christmas Eve night. The wind will pick up out of the south as the day goes on.
Christmas Eve day will be mainly dry. It will turn windy and mild with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50's. Showers will hold off until afternoon dark. The wind will pick up out of the South up to 30 mph by late in the day.
As the cold front draws closer it will strengthen, bringing western Mass. heavy rain, and strong gusty winds. It's possible we could see an embedded thunderstorm or two as well. The bulk of the rain will fall from 12am to 8am, certainly making for a rough ride for Santa!
We'll pick up 1-3" of rainfall. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may lead to street flooding in areas of poor drainage. Be sure to clear storm drains over the next couple of days. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well.
Wind could gust over 40+ mph late Thursday night into Christmas morning as well. This may lead to some power outages across the area. Be sure to have batteries handy, and your electronics charged up and ready to go. You may want to take secure or take in any holiday decorations ahead of the rain and wind.
Temperatures will start near 60 Christmas morning, but will fall during the day as cold air drains in behind the departing front. Temperatures will be down into the lower 30's by sunset. By then we should be dried out, so icing should NOT be an issue for the valley.
This front will likely bring severe weather from the Mid-Atlantic all the way down the coast into Florida. It's not out of the question that we see a thunderstorm or two that could be strong to severe as well.
Although some snow will still be left for Christmas, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees for 18-24 hours, along with dew points in the 50's a good chunk of the snow will melt way.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's.
