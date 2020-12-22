SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another damp start with area of dense fog and black ice. Be sure to take it slow and allow for extra time as you leave the house. The fog will lift and temps will come up above freezing by mid to late morning.
Meanwhile, energy is moving out of central Canada this morning, but we will not see much from it. The system will pass to the south, out-to-sea. We may see a snow shower in the hill towns, but that is about it. This system will not get it's act together until it is well into the Atlantic. In fact, clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon as a healthy breeze picks up. Temperatures will top off near 40.
The wind will ease tonight under a clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the teens by morning. Tomorrow will be seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. There will just be a light breeze.
A powerful storm will track across the nations mid-section then move into Canada on Thursday. It's associated cold front will move through the eastern United States. Out ahead of the front A strong southerly flow will take over as it turns windy and warm with temperatures reaching into the 50's to near 60 Christmas Eve night. The wind will pick up out of the south as the day goes on.
As the cold front draws closer it will strengthen, bringing western Mass. heavy rain, and strong gusty winds. It's possible we could see an embedded thunderstorm or two as well. The bulk of the rain will fall from 10 pm to 7am, certainly making for a rough ride for Santa!
We'll pick up 1-2" of rainfall. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may lead to street flooding in areas of poor drainage. Be sure to clear storm drains over the next couple of days. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well.
The wind could gust over 40 mph late Thursday into Christmas morning as well. This may lead to some scattered power outages across the area as well.
Temperatures will start near 60 Christmas morning, but temperatures will fall during the day as cold air drains in behind the departing front as winds swing around into the Northwest. Temperatures will be down into the lower 30's by sunset. By then we should be dried out so ice doesn't seem to be much of an issue.
This front will likely bring Severe Weather from the Mid-Atlantic all the way down the coast into Florida. It's not out of the question that we see a strong to severe thunderstorm as well.
Although some snow will still be left for Christmas, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees for 18-24 hours, a good chunk of the snow will melt way. Not only will it be be mild, but dew points will come up in the 50's as well, a very unusual set up for late December for sure.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's.
