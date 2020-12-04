SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's a beautiful afternoon with sunshine and mild temperatures out there. Readings have reached into the low to middle 50's. It's hard to believe that we are anticipating a winter storm to kick off the weekend. In fact, A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for all of Western Mass from 7am Saturday through 7am Sunday.
There is still LOTS of uncertainty with this storm, so needless to say, it’s still a tricky forecast. Either way, this storm has lots of moisture associated with it, feeding in from the Gulf and Atlantic, and will develop quickly as it moves up the coast.
Low pressure over the South will slide off the Mid-Atlantic by tomorrow morning. As it slides our way rain will overspread the area tonight and continue into the morning, then as the storm strengthens, it will pull colder air into the system.
As cold air drains in, rain will change to snow, first in the hilltowns and Berkshires during tomorrow morning. In the afternoon, rain will likely change to snow in the valley as well. Temperatures will be borderline so the snow will be heavy and wet in nature.
In greater Springfield the snow may have a tough time sticking at first, but should eventually accumulate with 1-3". Where it's a bit colder, the hills, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties the snow will pile up quicker. This is where we can expect 3-6" of accumulation. The jackpot will likely be east, across central and northern Worcester County into southern New Hampshire and Maine were 6-12" of snow is likely.
If the storm tracks farther Southeast then snow totals would be lower. However, if the storm were to track a bit further west then the heavy bands would line up over western Mass and we too would be talking about a major snowstorm. It's a close call!
The wind will increase tomorrow afternoon and evening up to 35 mph gusts possible as the storm winds up and slides near the Cape. Winds will gust over 55 mph across coastal Mass, the Cape and Islands. The strongest gusts look to occur behind the storm Sunday with lingering clouds. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty winds may lead to power outages, especially in areas that pick up to 6+ inches of snowfall.
Sunday is looking windy and cold with a few flurries. Temperatures will stay in the 30's with wind chills in the 20's. The start of next week looks dry and chilly with temperatures in the 30's. Another coastal storm needs to be watched, but as of now looks to stay off shore.
