SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will be cloudy and cool this afternoon with showers and a few downpours moving through. As low pressure approaches with a cold front, there will be a slight chance for some thunderstorms this evening, but severe storms are looking unlikely.
An earlier tornado warning issued for eastern Hampden County has expired.
With any thunderstorms, there will be likely heavier rain and higher rainfall amounts. Overall, most of western Mass should pick up about an inch of rain through tonight but some isolated higher amounts are possible in any storms. For now, no flood watches have been issued and the Connecticut River is forecast to stay below flood stage.
Showers taper off later tonight as low pressure moves to our northeast. A northwest wind will increase behind the low which will help us dry out, but stay cool. Winds may gust to 30-40mph tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 50s expected. There may be some sun tomorrow but clouds will rule. It will feel a bit more like March instead of late April.
Skies will clear Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures drop into the 30's. However clouds return quickly Sunday morning another area of low pressure tracks to our south. This low will bring a period of cold rain to the valley on Sunday. There may be some wet snow in the hill towns and Berkshires! It will be raw and cold with temps in the 40s in the valley and only in the 30's in the higher terrain!
Monday is looking dry and cool but an unsettled weather pattern continues as the jet stream lies nearly overhead. Waves of showers look to roll through Monday night into Tuesday morning, then again Wednesday night through Thursday. In between showers, some sunshine may come through-especially early Monday and early Wednesday. Temperatures will run a bit below normal with highs near 60.
