A cold front moved through last night with a line of downpours and thunderstorms but now cooler and drier air has moved in. It's much more comfortable out there, you may even need a light jacket.
Today will be rather pleasant with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. However clouds will win out later today as the front that moved through yesterday will stall offshore and area of low pressure will bring another batch of rain our way. Rain will move in after midnight and will continue into tomorrow morning. Rain will be moderate at times with about 1/2" of rain expected. Tomorrow afternoon is looking drier but still mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s.
The final weekend of September and The Big E is looking dry and cool with a fair amount of sunshine. A weak cold front may bring a few clouds Saturday morning, but the afternoon should feature lots of sunshine. Behind the front, we stay dry and cool through the beginning of next week.
Today: Sun & clouds, dry. Highs: 65-70
Tonight: Clouds thicken up with rain developing after midnight. Lows: 52-58
Tomorrow: Morning rain then leftover clouds, cool. Highs: 58-63
