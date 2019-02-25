SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Damaging wind gusts were reported across western Mass and much of the Northeast today. Our top wind gust was 76mph reported this afternoon on Mt. Tom. Most wind gusts have been between 40 and 60mph and warnings for this damaging wind will expire at 7pm tonight. Wind advisories may continue through Tuesday that could still cause isolated damage.
Wind will slowly diminish, however gusts to 40-50mph are still possible tonight. It will stay blustery, cold and dry through Tuesday morning with temperatures falling into the teens for most. Expect wind chills in the single digits for most and a few below 0 as you head out in the AM.
Lots of sunshine is on the way for Tuesday as strong high pressure continues to build in from the west. It will be an unseasonably cold day with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Wind will stay around 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30-40mph-especially early in the day. Wind becomes much lighter by Tuesday night.
Temps will start well into the single digits Wednesday morning, but with light to calm wind. High clouds build throughout the day ahead of our next weather system and daytime highs only make it into the low 20s! Snow is on the way for Wednesday night, beginning sometime after 3pm and lasting into early Thursday morning. The Wednesday evening commute will be slippery as snow will be falling for everyone. Roughly 2-4” of snow is expected for western Mass with up to 6” in the hill towns and Berkshires. A higher impact is expected for the Thursday morning commute.
A slight break in the bitter cold on tap for Thursday through Saturday with highs back to the 30s. We will see some sunshine Friday, but clouds linger and another storm is possible over the weekend. Right now, a mix is more likely for Saturday, but snow could be on tap if a coastal storm occurs. This will be one to watch for now. Cold air returns Sunday into Monday with temps well below normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.