SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wind Advisories are up for all of western Mass through Saturday afternoon. Westerly wind gusts may approach 50 mph at times, potentially leading to tree damage and scattered power outages.
Gusty west-northwest winds will be ushering in drier, colder air for the weekend. Tonight, skies become mostly clear with temperatures steadily falling into the 20s by midnight-after highs hit 50 earlier today! Temperatures should bottom out in the teens to low 20s by sunrise with west-northwest winds of 15 to 20mph and gusts to 40 and 50mph. The wind will put wind chills into the single digits to low teens for most and some of the hills may dip below 0.
Some scattered clouds will be around in the morning then abundant sunshine is on tap for Saturday. It will be a cold, blustery day with highs in the 20s to near 30 and wind gusts to 50mph early. Winds gradually become lighter throughout the day, but it remains breezy.
Wind continues to diminish Saturday night and if it can lighten enough, some temps in the single digits are possible by Sunday morning. Skies remain mostly clear through early Sunday, then some high clouds drift in during the day. A weak storm system will pass to our south Sunday night, but wet weather should remain out of our area. Monday will be another dry, seasonable day with highs in the middle 30s. High clouds build ahead of our next storm system.
A developing coastal low looks to bring us our next chance for snow on Tuesday. While there are several days to go before this storm arrives and details are still fuzzy, it looks like snow begins in the mid to late afternoon. Snow should continue through Tuesday night, then potentially change to a wintry mix. Snow showers taper off early Wednesday. We will start talking amounts over the weekend, but a plow-able snow is looking very possible.
We turn breezy Wednesday, then colder Thursday but with dry weather. Our next system comes in Friday with a chance for rain and some snow.
