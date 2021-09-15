SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch Remains in Effect Until 8PM for Berkshire County
A warm front moved through last night and now the heat and humidity are on this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front that will bring strong to severe storms later today. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80's under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Showers and thunderstorms are developing across New York state and will make their way into western Mass later this afternoon, out ahead of a cold front. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a tornado are possible. Isolated flash flooding may also occur as torrential rain will be possible within these storms. The timing looks to be from 4pm to 10pm. The area in western Mass most likely to see a tornado is along and north of Route 2. The risk diminishes farther southeast, but there is still a small risk as far south as Springfield. With the severe potential today remains a First Warning Weather Day.
Storms will likely cause scattered damage across the area leading to power outages. It might be a good idea to have your electronics charged and generators ready to go. Be ready to seek shelter quickly as conditions will deteriorate fast across the area. Storms will diminish later this evening with left over showers later tonight.
The cold front will push southward tonight and stall tomorrow, while high pressure builds to the north. We will end up with a good deal of clouds, lingering humidity, but cooler temperatures tomorrow. A few showers are possible. Friday’s weather is looking similar with mostly cloudy skies, 70s and a few showers here and there. Most of the day it will not be raining, but you'll still want to bring an umbrella if you are heading over to the Big E.
A tropical low will move up from the south Saturday, passing well southeast of New England. This system will keep some clouds around for western Mass and a few spotty showers, but mainly to our south. This low (Possible TS Odette) looks to move away, which we'll see quite a bit of sunshine Sunday into early next week.
A warm, dry, pleasant stretch looks to set up Sunday through the middle of next week with highs in the lower 80's, but with lower levels of humidity overnight lows will likely fall into the 50's. It will make for great Big E conditions.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
