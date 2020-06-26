SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Warm temperatures stick around for the end of the week and into the weekend. Some rainfall is possible Saturday with a few showers possible on Sunday.
It's been yet another seasonably-warm day, with highs hitting the upper 80s throughout western Mass. Dew points have been very dry, so the sunshine and warm temperatures weren't too bad.
It stays clear overnight and Saturday will start with some sunshine. By midday, clouds and light showers move in. If the sun holds strong, the approaching storms could be strong to severe. If the clouds arrive early, then the storms wouldn't be as bad. Saturday will be one of those days where we "wake up and see" how the rain is progressing. Rainfall amount could exceed an inch in some areas. Liquid gold... as long as it doesn't fall *too* fast.
More rain and storms are in the forecast for Sunday, though the threat is a bit less and the storm will be more isolated.
Highs on Sunday get back into the middle 80s. Monday looks like a mainly dry day with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Into next week, there are rain chance for Tuesday and Wednesday. Let's hope that western Mass can squeeze out at least a little bit as we enter into July.
For the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground.
