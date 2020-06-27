SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunshine this morning will not last as clouds will move in ahead of a warm front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms later today. Some of these storms could become strong to severe and because of that risk today is a First Warning Weather Day.
Clouds will be on the increase this morning after some early sunshine. We will see showers and thunderstorms develop as we head into the afternoon and evening. While the greater threat for severe weather is to our southwest, a few strong to severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out. The main threats with any thunderstorms could be damaging wind gusts, large hail, very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs today top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Shower and thunderstorms are possible this evening before ending later on and skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a mild and muggy night with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, it will be warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which once again could become strong to even severe. Bottom line is to be weather aware this weekend and when you hear thunder, it's time to head indoors.
Into next week, there are rain chance for Tuesday and Wednesday. Let's hope that western Mass can squeeze out at least a little bit as we enter into July.
For the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground.
