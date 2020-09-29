SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front comes into western Mass tonight through Wednesday morning. With it, we are expecting periods of rain and downpours from roughly 2am through 8am. Showers are possible before and after the heavy stuff. Rainfall amounts may total around 1-2 inches.
Along with heavy rain, strong wind gusts will also be possible. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for central and eastern Hampden county and points south and east. Southerly wind gusts may hit 40-50mph, especially around sunrise Wednesday morning with the passing cold front. With heavy rain, gusty wind and fully leaved trees, some damage could occur along with spotty power outages.
Wednesday will begin with a soaking rain, impacting the morning commute. Rain becomes lighter after 8am and showers should taper off by Noon. We will feel the air mass change throughout the day with dew points steadily falling. We remain breezy with a westerly wind at 10-20mph and sunshine returns for the afternoon. Highs will end up around 70 in the morning.
Seasonable air is back to end the week with a beautiful day on tap for Thursday. We will see good sunshine between weather systems along with low humidity. Our next round of rain will be lighter and arrive Friday with a passing area of low pressure. It will be a cool, raw day with highs back to around 60. Rainfall amounts should only end up around a few tenths of an inch.
High pressure returns this weekend, bringing back sunshine and seasonably cool weather. Highs stay in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures at night look to dip back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Unsettled weather returns early next week with showers becoming possible Monday afternoon and night, then exit Tuesday morning.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.