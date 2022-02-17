SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
A warm Thursday across western Mass! We hit a high of 60 at Westover, tying the record for the day. We also saw a breezy day, but wind continues to ramp up tonight.
Wind Advisories are in effect for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through 9am Friday morning.
Wind out of the southwest will increase to 15-30mph and gusts could occasionally top 50mph overnight. Peak wind occurs after midnight, before a cold front arrives from the west. Rain will also continue overnight, falling heavy at times with a half to three quarters of an inch likely by morning. Temperatures hold steady in the 50s.
A cold front will push through between 6-8am Friday morning, which will quickly bring an end to rain and shift wind back to the northwest. A sharp temperature drop will be felt as the front comes through and gusty breezes will help usher in a colder air mass throughout the day. By 5pm, most will be below freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s, but skies will be clear at least.
Wind eases Friday night as high pressure passes by. A cold morning Saturday for sure with teens and single digits! An approaching Clipper system will bring gusty breezes back Saturday along with a chance for a few rain and snow showers. Highs get above freezing by a few degrees, but it will feel 5-10 degrees colder from the wind.
Our weekend ends seasonable for mid-February, sunny and with lighter wind. High pressure will move east Monday, which will swing temperatures back into the lower 50s with continued dry weather. Our weather pattern next week looks to stay on the mild side along with a wetter trend. Our next round of rain is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday.
