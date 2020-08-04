SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- **Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of western Mass until further notice…
*A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Berkshire Co. until Midnight…
Isaias continues move through New York state quickly at a rate of about 40mph! We've seen our share of rain and storms and now our focus is on wind through about 7-8pm.
Wind gusts have already topped 60mph at Barnes in Westfield and Bradley in the Hartford area.
Wind will stay strong with sustained speeds of 20-40mph and gusts to 60mph through 7-8pm, then wind will start to lighten to 10-20mph before midnight. Skies turn partly cloudy tonight and temperatures fall into the middle 60s with continued moderate humidity.
Wednesday will be a warm, humid and fairly quiet weather day with highs in the middle to upper 80s and dew points in the 60s. A spot shower can't be ruled out, but most stay dry with more of a breeze for the afternoon.
High pressure takes over Thursday and Friday, bringing in our first shot of "refreshing" air in quite sometime! Seasonable temps in the low 80s expected with good sunshine and light to calm wind. Friday gets a bit cloudier with a system passing off the mid-Atlantic coast, but western Mass stays rain-free.
The weekend turns warmer, but stays dry with temps in the middle to upper 80s and good sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
