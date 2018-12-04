SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A cold, dry weather pattern is setting up across the northeast and will remain in control for the next several days, likely lasting through the weekend.
High today reached into the upper 30s, but a stiff northerly wind kept temperatures in check. The wind has been steadily diminishing this evening, and with the clear skies, temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.
The rest of this week is looking dry and cool – a perfect opportunity to get your car washed! Afternoon highs will be in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens for the extended forecast. A system will push through Thursday night into Friday with some flurries, but accumulations look to be very minor, if at all. Behind the front, cold air is reinforced for Friday and into the weekend.
After a dry weekend, there will be a chance for some storminess as a coastal storm makes a close approach. At the moment, it looks to stay far enough off-shore that western Mass will only see some fringe clouds from it. Still worth watching!
