SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw another pretty, though cool and brisk, weather day across western Mass. Tonight, skies remain clear as high pressure passes to our south. Wind will finally become light and variable later this evening and tonight, allowing temperatures to fall steadily.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of western Mass from midnight to 8am Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s in many spots with patchy to widespread frost.
Thursday looks nice with good sun in the morning, then increasing high clouds later in the day. Wind will be lighter than the last several days and temperatures climb to near 70! Dry weather continues through Thursday evening, then showers roll in Thursday night and Friday.
Our next storm will impact western Mass Thursday night through Friday evening. A warm front will bring showers with some heavy rain and possible thunderstorms late Thursday night through Friday morning. Skies may partially clear for a brief time Friday early-afternoon with temperatures rising into the 70s and dew points getting into the 60s! Scattered showers and thunderstorms come through with a cold front in the later afternoon and early evening. Some storms may become severe with a risk for damaging wind, but there is also a lower chance for hail and a tornado-something to watch for sure.
Drier air rushes in to start the weekend and Saturday is looking very nice with sun and clouds, a light breeze and highs in the 70s. Clouds increase Sunday as low pressure gets closer to New England, but the day is looking dry with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A soaking rain arrives early Monday morning and looks to last the day with over an inch possible. A developing sub-tropical storm off the SE coast will move north, staying well offshore, but possibly slowing down our system. Showers may linger throughout Tuesday, then we brighten up mid-week.
