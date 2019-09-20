SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The beautiful weather continues as high pressure dominates the Northeast! It was another chilly start with temperatures falling into the 30's but temperatures are climbing fast and we will come up over 40 degrees this afternoon!
Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70s with a few towns touching 80 in the lower valley. We will continue to warm up over the next few days too, but tonight will still be chilly. With clear skies and no wind temperatures will fall into the 40's.
As a ridge of high pressure builds into New England temperatures both tomorrow and Sunday climb into the lower and middle 80s, under a mainly sunny sky. If you’re beach bound, high surf and dangerous rip current threats continue from the departing hurricane Humberto. Temperatures will be cooler at the Cape with highs in the 70s likely.
Humidity over the weekend will be reasonable with dew points in the 50's. Dew points climb a bit more on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front and clouds will increase throughout the day. Shower chances finally return Monday evening and night as the front moves through but we are not expecting much rain with the frontal passage. Pleasant, seasonable weather returns behind the front for Tuesday and Wednesday. The dry weather may stick around for much of next week too!
By the way, fall officially begins Monday morning. The Autumnal Equinox takes place at 3:50 a.m. This is when the sun's direct rays will be over the equator.
