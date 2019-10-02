SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's an unseasonably warm, muggy start this morning with temperatures and dew points in the 60's. Make sure you bring the jacket and umbrella, you may need them later today. Today is going to be very changeable as we transition back to a cooler, fall feel.
It will remain rather warm and humid through the morning ahead of an approaching cold front. Dew points may reach near 70 this morning with spotty showers around. Most of the morning it will not be raining though. Temperatures should max out in the late morning to early afternoon in the middle to upper 70s. The front will move through this afternoon with showers, a downpour and rumble of thunder. Behind the front, temperatures and dew points drop off so it will be quite a bit cooler for your evening commute.
By tomorrow morning, temperatures and dew points will be back in the 40s! Cool air remains in place thanks to high pressure passing across southern Canada. Clouds linger and an area of low pressure will bring a period of showers from late tomorrow afternoon to early Friday morning with a few tenths of an inch possible. Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will likely stay in the 50's. Friday looks mainly dry with clouds giving way to sunshine and a gusty north breeze.
Strong high pressure builds Friday night, which will keep skies clear and will help the wind become light to calm. It will be a cold night with temps falling to around freezing. While a hard freeze isn’t likely, a widespread frost is. High pressure will give us a sunny, cool day Saturday with highs near 60. Clouds build early Sunday morning and depending on the timing, we could have another cold night. Clouds hang tough Sunday with a shower late in the day. Most of the day Sunday it will remain dry.
