SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sun will be mixed with clouds this afternoon as a warm front lifts north of western Mass. Highs will reach into the middle to upper 70s along with dew points creeping into the 60's. A summer-time feel will be in the air along with a gusty southerly breeze.
Tonight will remain rather warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60's. Way above normal for the beginning of October.
We stay warm and muggy tomorrow too. It will be breezy, warm and mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a spot thunderstorm as a cold front moves through around midday. Severe weather is unlikely, but downpours are possible. Temperatures will reach back into the upper 70's around midday tomorrow before it starts to turn cooler and less humid late in the day.
Canadian high pressure pushes the cold front far enough south that we should dry out for most of Thursday. We'll see temperatures fall below normal with highs likely staying in the 50's. Some sun will give way to clouds with rain moving in late in the day and at night. The bulk of the rain falls Thursday night and will end early Friday morning, skies will clear giving way to afternoon sunshine with a gusty breeze. It will be chilly with highs in the 50's!
High pressure builds in Friday night, allowing for the wind to diminish and for temperatures to tumble! It will likely be the coldest night of the fall season so far. Temperatures will likely fall to near freezing if not below by Saturday morning, which would give most of us our first frost or even freeze. Saturday looks like a perfect October day with sunshine and cool temps. Highs will reach near 60. More clouds drift in Sunday but the day looks dry with highs in the middle 60s. The weekend overall is looking very nice just cool.
