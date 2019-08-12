SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful weekend with a September-like feel it was another fall feel this morning. However, temperatures continue to climb quickly and highs will reach into the middle 80's this afternoon.
A few clouds will mix in later on as humidity levels slowly creep up. There may be a stray shower this evening in Berkshire County but most of us stay dry.
A warm front will move through tonight so it will not be as cool as previous nights. Temperatures will stay in the 60's. Tomorrow will certainly be more humid with scattered showers and a few storms around, mainly in the afternoon. Southern New England will be on the northern edge of heavy rain and severe weather but the bulk of the activity may line up from New York City and points south, down into the Mid-Atlantic. The biggest threat for us here in Western Mass. will be the potential for heavy rain leading to street flooding.
A front will sag south and should dry us out starting tomorrow and Wednesday is looking good. It will once again be less humid with temperatures near 80 along with dew points in the 50's.
A weak front may bring us another shower or storm on Thursday but much of the end of the week, Thursday and Friday look mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 80's, along with reasonable levels of humidity.
