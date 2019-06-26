SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fog and clouds will give way to a sunny sky this morning. Today will become slightly less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80's. While most us will have a completely dry day, a cold front will come in by the late evening with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm mainly across Berkshire County.
Tomorrow and Friday will feature some classic summer weather with sunny, very warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures may hit 90 Thursday and/or Friday with lots of sunshine. An upper level disturbance may bring a shower or storm to the area Friday evening or night.
Our weekend is looking unsettled as an upper level low slides to our north, dragging it's cold front across western Mass Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will still be very warm and humid ahead of the front. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80's.
By Sunday, the front is south of western Mass, but the upper low will bring mostly cloudy skies and the risk for more showers. A few showers may have small hail and gusty wind as cold air moves overhead. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 80 with less humidity.
