SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers end across western Mass this evening and skies will partially clear a bit before the sun sets. Expect developing patchy fog this evening and overnight. Temperatures and dew points will fall back to the lower to middle 60s by dawn Wednesday.
It may take a little time for patchy fog to burn off completely Wednesday morning. Any early clouds will give way to a sunny sky mid-morning. Wednesday will be a slightly less humid day, but a much warmer one with highs climbing well into the 80s and possibly closing in on 90 in the city. While most will see a completely dry day, a cold front will come in by the late evening with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
Our weather will stay fairly quiet to end the week, but it also remains hot and humid! Temperatures may hit 90 Thursday and/or Friday under a good amount of sunshine. Dew points remain in the 60s through Friday as well, which will keep nights muggy and mild. An upper level disturbance should bring scattered clouds in Thursday & Friday nights and rain by late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Our weekend is looking unsettled as an upper low to our north begins heading south toward Maine. A cold front will come across western Mass Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will still be quite warm and humid ahead of the front. By Sunday, the front is south of western Mass, but the upper low will bring clouds and the risk for showers. A few showers may have small hail and gusty wind as cold air moves overhead.
Wet weather looks to move out with the upper low by Monday. Temperatures look seasonably warm to start the week. The long-range outlook shows shower chances with a cold front sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday, then-for now-we are dry for the 4th.
