SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a stormy night we have dried out and clouds have given way to sunshine. It will feel like August this afternoon with warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures will come up into the middle 80's with dew points in the 60's, ahead of our next front.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening into tonight out ahead of the front, but not everyone will get wet. The bulk of the thunderstorm activity will set up to our south, especially across the Mid-Atlantic from Philadelphia to Washington D.C.
Clouds and humidity quickly decrease tomorrow morning and we end up sunny and warm for the afternoon with a nice northwest breeze. A cooler, very dry air mass builds in tomorrow night and Saturday, bringing high temps back to the 70s Saturday and low temps into the 40s Saturday night. Expect lots of sunshine over the long holiday weekend with less of a breeze Sunday. Both Labor Day and Tuesday, are looking nice too. It will be warm and a bit more humid, but the sun will stick around and for now it looks rain free!
