SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heavy rain with thunderstorms moved through greater Springfield overnight. It was a good soaking and we certainly needed it. Some spots picked up over 1" of rainfall between last night and yesterday's rainfall.
The rain has moved out behind a weak cold front that moved through. Clouds will give way to sunshine this morning, as it turns less muggy this morning. Today will be more summer-like with a return to sunshine and a return to temperatures in the 80's. It will turn humid again later today into tonight, ahead of our next front.
A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible this evening/night out ahead of the front, but they will be isolated and not everyone will get wet.
Clouds and humidity quickly decrease tomorrow morning and we end up sunny and warm for the afternoon with a nice northwest breeze. A cooler, very dry air mass builds in tomorrow night and Saturday, bringing high temps back to the 70s Saturday and low temps into the 40s Saturday night. Expect abundant sunshine over the weekend with less of a breeze Sunday. Both Labor Day and Tuesday, are looking nice too. It will be warm and a bit more humid, but the sun will stick around and for now it looks rain free!
