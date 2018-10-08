SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday temperatures were in the 80's, yesterday afternoon temps were in the 50's. Our temperature roller coast ride continues today as summer-like warmth returns.
Low clouds, areas of fog and drizzle will greet you as you leave the house this morning. However, a warm front will lift through and will boost temperatures back into the upper 70s. Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon as it becomes humid as well. A southerly flow will bring in the summer feel.
Tomorrow will stay summer-like as high pressure brings in the warmth and humidity. Temperatures will reach into the lower 80s! Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine too! Get out and enjoy!
A strong, cold front will swing through on Thursday. Most of the day will be cloudy with showers and downpours. The heaviest of the rain should occur in the afternoon and evening. It will still be rather mild and muggy with temperatures in the 70's. This front will help deflect Michael out-to-sea so impacts for the storm will be minimal here in western Mass.
Behind the front, temperatures slowly fall back into an Autumn-feel. Friday will be bright, breezy and cooler with highs in the lower 60's. However, a colder push of air will continue to move in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feel more like November with daytime highs in the 50's and nighttime lows down into the 30's, maybe even some upper 20's by Sunday morning. Some places will experience their first frost of the season.
Hurricane Michael continues to spin in the Gulf. It’s going to bring major impacts to the panhandle of Florida, likely making landfall near Panama City tomorrow afternoon, possibly as a Cat 3 major hurricane. Michael will likely get swept out-to-sea by the cold front that moves through our area on Thursday. Unlike Florence this storm will not stick around!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.