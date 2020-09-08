SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's muggier out there this morning with low clouds and patchy fog, but clouds and fog will dissipate by mid to late morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon. It will be warm today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80's. Humidity will be a bit higher as well, so expect a return to summer-time conditions.
A strong ridge (High pressure pushing the jet stream to our north) remains in control to our east, meanwhile a deep trough (low pressure causing the jet stream to dip to the south) continues to build in the inner-mountain West. While states like Colorado and Wyoming brace for their first snowfall of the season, we will continue with a warm, humid pattern through Thursday.
Temperatures and dew points remain above normal through Thursday for western Mass. Both today and tomorrow will feature temperatures in the mid 80's with dew points in the 60's. It will feel more like August.
A cold front will come through the area Thursday evening, bringing us our only chance for rain this week. Once this cold front moves through, it will bring back cooler and drier conditions for Friday and Saturday.
Friday and Saturday look fantastic with lots of sunshine, with temps in the 70s and low humidity. By Sunday, an low pressure will move into the Great Lakes, swinging a cold front into New England. This front should bring in higher humidity levels along with clouds and some rain chances.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
