Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool, crisp start this morning, along with some high and mid level clouds around. You'll need the jacket and the sunglasses as clouds thin out giving way to lots of sunshine.
Today will be another comfortable day with temperatures climbing into the low 80s in the valley and middle to upper 70s across the hills with the breeze increasing a bit with westerly gusts to 20mph. Dew points will stay in the 40's, so although it will be warm it will not be humid. We can't rule out a spot shower as an upper level disturbance moves across New England, but most of the showers look to stay across eastern Mass.
A ridge of high pressure builds in for the rest of the week bringing temperatures well into the 80s. Highs tomorrow will reach into the middle 80's and the warmest day looks to be Thursday with temperatures making a run at 90 in the valley! We should see a lot of sun with nothing more than a stray shower. The good news is humidity remains low with a light breeze. Dew points will stay mainly in the 40's and 50's and this will help us to cool off nice during the overnight and early mornings.
The ridge of high pressure will start moving back westward Friday into this weekend, which will increase our chances for showers and some thunder. temps will cool a bit, but 80s are still likely Saturday and Sunday. While no washouts are expected, it will be rather unsettled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.