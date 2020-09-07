SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weather this week begins quiet with pleasantly warm conditions this evening along with a gusty breeze.
Tonight, clouds and fog will build into the valley. Temperatures fall into the low 60s for most with a slightly muggy feel.
Tuesday will start with some low clouds and fog, but those clear out to a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon. Prepare for a toasty day with highs climbing into the 80s with some upper 80s possible in the lower valley. Humidity will be a bit higher as well, so expect to really feel the heat in the afternoon!
A strong ridge remains in control to our east, meanwhile a deep trough continues to build in the inner-mountain West. While states like Colorado and Wyoming brace for their first snowfall of the season, we will continue with a warm, humid pattern through Thursday.
Temperatures and dew points remain above normal through Thursday for western Mass. A cold front will finally come through the area Thursday evening, bringing us our only chance for rain this week-which sadly isn’t much. Once this cold front moves through, we will feel humidity levels and temperatures drop for Friday.
High pressure returns to end the week, bringing in a shot of cooler, direr air. Friday and Saturday look nice with good sunshine, 70s and low humidity. By Sunday, an upper low will move into the Great Lakes, swinging a cold front into New England. This front should bring in higher humidity Sunday along with a chance for afternoon and evening wet weather.
