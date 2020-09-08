SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80's with dew points in the 60's. It's a return to the summer-like feel for the next couple of days.
A strong ridge (High pressure pushing the jet stream to our north) remains in control to our east, meanwhile a deep trough (low pressure pushing the jet to the south) continues to build in the inner-mountain West. While states like Colorado and Wyoming deal with their first snowfall of the season, after being the 90's over the weekend! What a swing!
Meanwhile, temperatures and dew points remain above normal here in western Mass and most of the east through Thursday. Both today and tomorrow will feature temperatures in the mid 80's with dew points in the 60's. It will feel more like August.
A cold front will come through the area Thursday evening, bringing us the chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, although we are not expecting severe storms. Once this cold front moves through, it will bring back cooler and drier conditions for Friday and Saturday.
Friday and Saturday look fantastic with lots of sunshine, high temps in the 70s and low humidity. By Sunday, an area of low pressure moves in from the west and will likely bring us clouds and at least some rain. There's a chance we could see a good soaking depending on the track of low pressure. Either way, right now Saturday looks to be the better of the two weekend days.
