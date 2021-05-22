Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - A summer-like weekend is underway! Today will be warm and a bit muggy with temperatures approaching 90 this afternoon!
A southwesterly breeze along with a strong ridge of high pressure to the west will boost temperatures near 90! Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon, even with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. An upper level disturbance swings through this afternoon, but it will only bring a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. A muggier feel settled in later today with dew point creeping into the 50's.
Tonight will be rather mild and muggy with temperatures near 60.
Temperatures soar back to the middle and upper 80s again tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Dew points should hang near 60, so it will feel a bit hotter during the day. Sun and clouds look mixed with dry weather through mid-afternoon, then as the cold front approaches, spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. Right now, chances for rain are low but if a thunderstorm does develop, there is a risk for it to become strong or severe.
Behind our departing cold front comes a shot of seasonable and refreshing air. By Monday morning, temperatures will be back to the 40s and Monday afternoon highs will be back to the 70s. Sun and high clouds will be around through Tuesday with comfortable, dry weather.
A dramatic change is on tap Wednesday as temps potentially get back to around 90. Another cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms Wednesday evening, then we return to more pleasant weather Thursday and Friday.
