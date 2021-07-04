SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a milder day today for the 4th of July summer heat and humidity will make a return this week but it will also come with the threat for some showers and thunderstorms.
We will see a fair amount of clouds tonight and there is the slight chance for a shower. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle 50s.
As the area of low pressure exits toward the Gulf of Maine, a ridge begins to build back into the Northeast starting tomorrow. Skies are looking partly cloudy Monday with increasing humidity and highs back to around 80. Monday looks to be the pick of the week for now. By Tuesday, temperatures return to the low 90s with a heat index in the high 90s! A cold front will spark late day showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
The end of the week is still uncertain as we watch for remnants of Elsa, which looks to make landfall in Cuba today and Florida on Tuesday. Our cold front may stall as the remnant low moves off the Carolina coast, which keeps weather in New England rainy Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.
