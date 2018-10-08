SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So much for the summer-like weather we had yesterday but don't worry it will make a return. However, this afternoon will remain cloudy and cool with a few pockets of drizzle and mist. Temperatures will stay in the 50's. Highs today will be about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.
A huge dome of high pressure still remains in control across the east and this will build back into the Mid-Atlantic bringing a warm front through western Mass. tonight. Temps. will hold steady and slowly climb. Tomorrow will start off cloudy but some sun will develop in the afternoon. The sun along with a southerly flow will bring temperatures into the 70's tomorrow. It will become a bit humid in the afternoon as well. A summer feel will be back in the air by tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day off the week with temps reaching into the lower 80's. (record high 86 in 1949)
A cold front will approach on Thursday bringing showers and downpours. It will still be rather warm and muggy. Some of the moisture associated with Michael may be lifted along the front enhancing the rainfall. At this point it looks as though the front will sweep Michael out-to-sea rather quickly. This would mean there would be minimal impacts from Michael here in western Mass. However, how things evolve later in the week are still very much up in the air. If the front slows down and allows Michael to lift north along the coast then flooding would be a bigger concern.
Behind the front it turns much cooler and drier. The coldest air mass of the season will likely move in for the weekend with daytime highs in the low to mid 50's and nighttime lows down into the 30's. A frost for some of us is possible by Sunday morning.
Hurricane Michael:
Currently Hurricane Michael is in the southern Gulf of Mexico with top winds of 75 mph. The storm is moving north and will graze the western side of Cuba, then emerge in the Gulf and head north towards Florida. The most likely scenario would take Michael into the panhandle of Florida possibly as a major hurricane during the day on Wednesday. Stay tuned!!
This Afternoon: Cloudy and cool. A spot shower possible. Highs: 54-60
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. 54-60
Tuesday: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine, warmer and becoming more humid. A slight chance for a shower. Highs: 72-78
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.