SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a mild, summer-like morning! There are few clouds out there now but skies will feature sunshine later this morning. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures reaching into the lower 80's! It will feel more like August!
Clouds will be on the increase tonight with showers developing later. Showers with downpours and thunder are expected tomorrow as a cold front moves in from the west and tropical moisture streams northward from what is now hurricane Michael.
The hurricane will move onshore along the Florida panhandle by early this afternoon and will pass through the Carolinas tomorrow. The remnant low will get back over the Atlantic Friday morning and get pushed out to sea by this cold front-keeping the heavy rain to our south. However, tomorrow will be a very humid day and downpours are still very possible with some minor street flooding possible.
The forecast for Michael is for it to pass well south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket on Friday. Western Mass will dry out in the morning and may see some sun in the afternoon. Expect it to feel much less humid, cooler and brisk behind the cold front.
A fast moving weak disturbance may bring us a few showers and clouds Saturday morning but most of the day will be dry and it will be chilly! Temperatures will stay in the 50s. It may get a little frosty Saturday night as temps fall into the 30's along with a clearing sky. Sunday is looking dry and chilly with temps only in the 50s.
Today: Partly cloudy, warm & humid. Highs: 77-84 (Record High: 86 - 1949)
Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild, showers developing late. Lows: 62-68
Thursday: Showers with downpours & thunder. Humid. Highs: 67-74
