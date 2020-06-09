SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's starting to feel more and more like Summer. Highs today hit the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity levels weren't too bad, but will be on the rise through Wednesday.
Overnight, low dip to the upper 50s. Comfortable overall, with a few passing clouds.
Highs will return to the upper 80s Wednesday, but you'll notice the higher dew points in the afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles and showers are possible after sunset as clouds start to build in.
A cold front will bring showers and storms Thursday evening. The biggest risks will be gusty wind and heavy rain. Watch this time frame closely.
Drier conditions move in for Friday with a return to sunshine and the weekend is looking cooler and drier, so far so good for the week!
