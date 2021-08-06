SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Back to summer across New England today with sunshine and warm temperatures. This afternoon, temps have reached middle and upper 80s with moderate humidity. We’ve seen some patchy clouds around and there were 2 very isolated showers that popped up briefly, but the remainder of the day looks quiet.
High clouds will increase later tonight and overnight. We stay dry and mild with lows falling into the lower and middle 60s along with similar dew points. Patchy fog is possible through sunrise.
High clouds linger Saturday, but we will still see some veiled sunshine and temperatures climb to around 90 in the afternoon! Expect a marginally humid day with light southwesterly breezes. A stray shower or isolated thunderstorm may pop up in the afternoon, but will be very hit or miss.
Wet weather chances increase Sunday as a cold front moves down from the north. We should see some sun mixing with patchy clouds, which will keep temperatures closer to the middle 80s. Humidity remains on the higher side and a few downpours will be possible in the afternoon and evening along with scattered thunderstorms.
High pressure to our north should give us a slightly less humid day Monday with highs in the middle 80s. It’s looking mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, but a spot shower remains possible here in western Mass Monday afternoon. After a warm front passes to our north Tuesday, the heat and humidity go back up. Wednesday to Friday look hot and humid with late day showers and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.