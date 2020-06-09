SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a day yesterday was with sunny, warm and dry conditions! A perfect June day, and today it looking pretty nice as well.
It's a cool, comfortable start this morning, but today will be warmer with temperatures reaching into the middle 80's. Dew points stay in the 50's, so it will not be too humid.
The humidity builds in tomorrow as a cold front approaches from the west. Temps return to the mid to upper 80's. There could be a spot shower tomorrow evening and night.
A cold front will bring showers and storms Thursday, most likely in the afternoon. It's possible a thunderstorm will be on the stronger side for Thursday evening. Watch this time frame closely.
Drier conditions move in for Friday with a return to sunshine and the weekend is looking cooler and drier, so far so good for the week!
