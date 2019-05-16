SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cool but pleasant start to the day with quite a bit of sunshine. Today will be a rather seasonable but slightly unsettled day with an isolated shower or two around this morning and afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures returning to the middle and upper 60s.
An approaching warm front will bring a chance for showers tomorrow morning, then a cold front should bring scattered showers and a thunderstorm for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures should linger in the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
High pressure builds to start the weekend, which will bring a mostly sunny sky and seasonable temps around 70-nearly perfect weather day. A warm will approach western Mass Sunday morning and may bring some clouds and a morning shower. However it looks as though the sun comes out in the afternoon as temperatures shoot into the 70's!
We may bust into the warm air for Monday too. A cold front will approach with late day showers and thunderstorms however before the front arrives temperatures may reach into the 80's. (If so it will be our first 80 degree day since October 10th, over 7 months)
The front will cool us off and dry us out for Tuesday and Wednesday which both look like nice days with seasonable temperatures.
