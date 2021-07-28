SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): This afternoon will feel a bit more like early September instead of late July with cooler, drier conditions. Temperatures will top off in the the mid to upper 70s with a mix of clouds and sun, along with a nice northerly breeze. It will be a pleasant evening as well with dry, cool conditions. A few clouds move in later tonight with temperatures falling into the 50's.
A frontal boundary to our southwest will lift northeast tomorrow, bringing in more clouds and more humidity. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon with the best chance being tomorrow evening and night.
Vigorous low pressure moving through the Mid-West later today will bring severe weather including tornadoes to that area. This system has the potential to bring southern New England heavy rain, wind, and a tornado tomorrow evening. The best chance of this happening would be across Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Mass. However we have the potential to see heavy rain and wind here in western Mass too. Timing looks to be from about 7pm to 2am tomorrow night into Friday morning. The SPC has western Mass under a "Marginal" risk for severe weather for now. 1 on the 1 to 5 their scale.
Our weather should improve quickly Friday with still the risk for a shower or two. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty northwest breeze to dry things out as low pressure moves away. Temperatures will top off in the 70's with dew points falling into the 40's.
Temps will really cool off Friday night thanks to building high pressure. Temperatures fall into the 40s in some spots. This will set us up for a fantastic Saturday with a cool, crisp start and comfortably mild afternoon. High temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70's under a mostly sunny sky. It will feel more like fall!! (The record low for Saturday morning, July 31st is 45 set in 1964)
Yet another front approaches Sunday with increasing clouds and humidity levels. Much of the day looks dry for now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and night as the front moves through. Temperatures stay in the 70's with dew points on the rise. We get another shot of dry, comfortable and seasonably cool air early next week.
