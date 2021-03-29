SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The weekend was a 50/50 split with tons of sunshine on Saturday, but then we of course the rain yesterday. The sun is back today, however today will be all about the wind.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 4PM for all of western Mass. with sustained winds of 15-25 mph, but with gusts of 50-60 mph possible from time to time. This could lead to tree damage and scattered power outages. Be sure to have your electronics charged up just in case.
Behind low pressure, not only will it be windy, but it will be colder today as well with temperatures staying mainly in the 40's. Clouds will continue to decrease this morning and sunshine will prevail. Today will be very "March-like" after a week of above normal temperatures.
The chill is short-lived though. Tonight will be clear and cold as the wind diminishes. After a chilly start tomorrow morning temperatures will bounce back into the lower 60's as a southerly flow takes over. The wind will be much lighter as well. The 60's will stick around on Wednesday too, but low pressure will bring showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. There may be a thunderstorms Wednesday evening as well.
The colder air moves in Thursday, the first day of April with highs in the 40's. It will be blustery with sunshine returning in the afternoon. The cold air will settle in for Friday, which will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 30's with a gusty breeze!
However, we bounce back for the weekend which looks bright and milder. Temperatures return to the 50's on Saturday then into the 60's for Easter Sunday! So far so good!
