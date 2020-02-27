SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We will continue to dry out in the valley as low pressure quickly moves away. Rain showers have changed over to snow in Berkshire County and the hills where moisture lingers, but will wind down early this afternoon.
The story this afternoon is the wind! Wind will gust up to 50 mph across southern New England and the National Weather Service has extended the Wind Advisory to include all of southern New England until 8PM. It's still in effect for Berkshire County until midnight.
Under a blend of sunshine and clouds temperatures will slowly fall from the lower 40s to the mid 30s by this evening. It will average about ten degrees colder in the higher elevations.
A trough builds overhead tomorrow through the weekend, bringing temperatures back below normal for a few days. Highs will get stuck in the 30s tomorrow with more clouds than sun along with a continued gusty breeze. Even Saturday stays breezy, plus colder with high temperatures only getting to around freezing in the valley.
High pressure will help to relax wind Saturday night into Sunday and clear skies a bit more. Temperatures will be colder Sunday morning, but we return to the upper 30s in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm up early next week with 40s Monday and 50s possible Tuesday. We turn unsettled with some spotty showers Monday night, then continued showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.