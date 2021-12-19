SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The low pressure system tracked slightly more north allowing for warmer air to stay in place in Western Mass, keeping temperatures elevated & precipitation to more rain than snow!
With the system moving on, overcast skies will give way to high pressure that will build in from the west, allowing for the sun to return Sunday but will be accompanied with gusty conditions from the north/northwest. You can expects gusts up to 25mph Sunday which will keep 'feels-like' wind chill temps in the 20s, then dropping to the 10s late Sunday evening!
Monday will start very cold with some morning temps in the teens so bundle up! Dry weather is instore for Monday and Tuesday but there is a chance for a sprinkle or flurry Wednesday, but most of Christmas week looks dry and chilly, but a coastal low will need to be watched for late in the week. For now, it stays offshore. There could be a flurry or sprinkle on Christmas but it way too early for details.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
