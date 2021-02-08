SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Watch out for snow covered roads and plenty of slippery spots after yesterday's snowfall. Most of us picked up between 1-4" of snow with the jackpot across southeastern Mass. where up to a foot of snow fell.
The storm has moved out, but behind it, today will be breezy and cold. At least we'll see a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the 20's, but with a breeze out of the Northwest gusting to 20 mph it will feel like it's in the teens and single digits.
The pattern remains active this week with snow chances tomorrow and Friday. It will be cold this week too with highs in the 20's most of this week.
Tomorrow's system doesn't look big, but it could bring much of western Mass. a few inches of snow. It will likely start before dawn as flurries then become steady as the morning goes on. It could come down moderate at times for a little while before ending by mid to late afternoon.
The snow will be light and fluffy in nature and there won't be too much wind, but with cold temperatures the snow will stick fairly easily to any untreated surfaces. It looks as though we'll pick up a widespread 3-6" of accumulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.