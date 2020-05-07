SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today looks nice with lots of sunshine around much of the day. An isolated shower is possibly this afternoon, but unlikely. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s in the valley and upper 50s in the hill towns. A northwest breeze may kick up to 15mph at times during this afternoon.
A weak cold front will bring more clouds and a period of rain showers tonight, but will be gone by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow begins sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of an Arctic cold front. Rain arrives tomorrow evening and night as low pressure develops along the cold front.
Cold air will continue to drain in tomorrow night as low pressure tracks just south of western Mass. Rain will change to snow, first in the hill towns and Berkshires then even in the valley, for a time late Friday night. We will see less than 1" on grassy surfaces in the valley, 1-3" in the hills and over 3" over 1,500 feet. Most of this will be on grassy surfaces but some slippery spots in the hills late Friday night is possible. With the heavy wet snow isolated power outages are possible in spots that pick up over 3". Snow will end early Saturday, but Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and it will be windy and cold with gusts to 40+mph possible and highs in the 40s with occasional rain and snow showers around, but most of the day will be dry.
Mother Day will start cold with temperatures falling below freezing, but the sun will be shining. Sunday is looking much nicer with highs in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. There will still be a cool breeze around though, so you'll need the jacket on mom's big day.
Monday is look dry now, but still cool with temps in the middle 50's. The first half of next week is now looking dry and cool.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
