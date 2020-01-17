SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold and wind are making for a frigid morning. Temperatures are in the teens with wind gusts up to 30 mph making it feel like its near zero!
The good news today is that we'll see tons of sunshine, but it won't do much to warm us up. High temperatures will only reach into the lower to middle 20s. Wind will keep wind chills in the single digits and lower teens through most of the day but we are still on track of our first snowstorm of 2020!
First, high pressure moves in overnight causing the wind to ease but allowing temperatures to drop to near zero. High clouds will build in later tonight and skies turn cloudy quick tomorrow morning.
***A Winter Storm Watch in Effect from Saturday 3PM to Sunday 7AM for all of Western Massachusetts***
Snow begins tomorrow afternoon between 2-5 PM. It will start as some flakes and snow showers but will fairly quickly come down steady and hard. Snow will accumulate through the first half of the night with the bulk of the snow falling between 4-10 PM with 3-6 inches. The hills and Berkshires may see isolated spots up to 9 inches. The valley looks to change to more of a wintry mix before midnight then will wind down in the wee hours. This storm is a fast mover and there will not be much wind with it. The snow will be lighter in nature at first then become a bit stickier then will end as sleet and freezing rain, leaving a glaze on top of the snow.
The storm will move out quickly and Sunday will be mainly dry under mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will reach well into the 30's to near 40 so we'll get some melting clearing up areas that get shoveled and plowed. An Arctic front will bring a couple of snow showers late in the day, mainly in the hills.
Strong Arctic high pressure builds from the northwest with a stretch of cold air from Monday to Wednesday with high temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows in the single digits to possibly below 0. Most of the week is looking dry with a slight uptick in temperatures toward the end of the week.
