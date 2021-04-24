SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a top 10 weather day today with highs around 70, lots of sun, and a light breeze! I hope everyone was able to spend at lest some of the day outside. Unfortunately, Sunday will be a great day to be lazy and sleep in as rain will be falling across the area.
A low pressure system passes just south and east of the area bringing a period of light rain into Western Mass during the morning hours on Sunday.
The good news is that the latest indications are that most or the rain is over around or just after lunchtime with some late day clearing possible. That said, it will be chilly with highs in the 50s and a bit of a breeze. There's a chance for a widely scattered evening downpour as cooler air works in. The latest rainfall amounts for western Mass are down to a quarter to half inch for most with 1 inch amounts closer to the Cape.
The last week of April will start off sunny, cool, and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Wind gusts to 25-35mph Monday can be expected as the storm strengthens to our northeast.
We begin next week blustery and seasonable, but a warmer trend will kick in starting Tuesday. An upper level ridge in the jet stream will allow for several days of above average temperatures, with highs approaching the 70s to near 80 by midweek. There’s lower confidence in our forecast from Wednesday to Friday as a front approaches. Showers are possible Thursday and Friday and may cause temps to end up cooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.