SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pesky, low clouds in greater Springfield will give way to full sunshine. This afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the middle 70's. The moon is full tonight and with a clear sky it will be a great showing! Moonrise at 7:08. It will be another cool, crisp night with lows falling into the 40's and lower 50's.
High pressure will supply us with not only nice conditions this afternoon, but also tomorrow. We can expected more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s.
On Wednesday high pressure will slide east while a warm front lifts through and a cold front and low pressure pushes east across the Ohio River Valley. This will turn out flow into the south, bringing our humidity levels up. We also run the risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
It will remain unsettled and muggy through Friday, out ahead of the cold front. The timing of the cold front is a bit uncertain however it will likely hold off until Friday. At that point we'll like see a period of rain with some thunder. Thursday will likely only feature a few spotty showers then the front may bring steady rain for several hours on Friday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
