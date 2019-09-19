SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was coldest morning of the season so far! Temperatures fell into the 30's with some scattered frost.
At Westover Air Reserve Base, we got down to 34 degrees, missing the record low of 31.
Temperatures continue to rise quickly and will come up to around 70 later this afternoon under a sunny, deep blue sky. It will be perfect conditions for Big E fairgoers this afternoon and evening just have keep the jacket handy.
Temperatures will continue to go up as we head into the weekend with a significant warming trend on the way. However, tonight into tomorrow morning will still be chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be a couple of degrees above last night's lows so frost will be a bit less likely.
An upper level ridge builds into New England tomorrow and will last into the beginning of next week. High temps should reach near 80 tomorrow then into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Dew points remain fairly comfortable through the weekend and sunshine will dominate!
The final weekend of summer is looking fantastic! It will become more humid Monday with dew points in the 60s and highs in the 80s ahead of a cold front.
The front will bring some showers or a period of rain to Western Mass, most likely late Monday into Tuesday. Rain amounts will likely be on the light side. We return to seasonable weather mid-week with another rain chance late Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.