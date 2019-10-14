SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be sunny and pleasant, October at it's finest! Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60's, even touching 70 in a few spots! Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy it!
Under a clear sky temperatures will fall off quickly this evening and tonight will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 30's. Patchy fog is possible here there later on. Frost is unlikely.
Tomorrow is looking nice too as high pressure keeps us dry. A few clouds will move in late in the day, ahead of our next storm system. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to middle 60's. Our next system will arrive late in the day on Wednesday. This system will have a lot of energy and moisture with it so it will turn quite stormy with heavy rain late Wednesday into Wednesday night. We could pick up over 1" of rainfall with even a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain will end early Thursday morning as the storm moves out but it turns windy and chilly behind the storm. There may be a spot shower around on Thursday especially in the hills but the story will be the wind with gusts over 40 mph possible. Friday and the weekend are looking dry with less wind and milder temperatures, as highs reach back into the 60's.
