SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry weather sticks around for your Sunday with lots of sunshine. A fast moving area of low pressure will bring accumulating snowfall to the region late Monday morning which will change to rain in the lower valley Monday evening.
We will see lots of sunshine once again this afternoon. Winds will run lighter than yesterday but it will also be a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Winter Storm Watches are now posted for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties from midday Monday until early Tuesday morning.
Clouds increase tonight from the south as a coastal low takes shape off of North Carolina. This low will move north-northeast, skirting southern New England Monday night. Snow will develop by early Monday afternoon and will become steady. Snow will begin to transition to rain by Monday night with the lower valley the first to see the precipitation switch to rain. The precipitation will come to an end before sunrise Tuesday.
Snowfall amounts look to be the lowest in the lower Pioneer Valley where 1-3" is likely. Areas north of Springfield from Northampton to Greenfield could pick up 2-4" while the higher elevations could see 4-6" with some locally higher amounts.
Skies turn partly cloudy Tuesday behind the departing coastal storm and temperatures look to get back to around 50 so we will see some melting take place. Our weather pattern remains unsettled and another storm looks to bring back rain chances Wednesday with a possibility of some snow in the higher elevations. Temperatures look a bit milder Thursday and Friday with a few showers still around.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.