SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dry weather will linger into the start of the work week before precipitation chances return on Tuesday
Seasonable air remains in control today and tomorrow as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temperatures both days only look to get into the middle 40s in the Pioneer Valley, but we will have a lot of sunshine to help. We should get quite cold tonight thanks to clear skies and light winds with temperatures dipping into the upper teens to low 20s.
Our next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday morning with light rain showers or a rain/snow mix in the high terrain. Precip looks light and any mixing should be quite brief as temperatures climb back into the upper 40s to around 50.
Large high pressure builds back in Wednesday and Thursday, keeping our weather dry and fair. Temperatures look milder with highs returning to the 50s both days. Wet weather moves back in late Thursday night as a rain/snow start, then rain for Friday as low pressure moves in from the southwest.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.