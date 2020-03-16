SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold start this morning. Temperatures are mainly in the 20s with a slight breeze making it feel just a bit cooler.
Today will be sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 40's, right about where we should be for this time of year.
A weak system will swing into the Northeast tomorrow bringing light rain and snow showers to the area. There may be some scattered coatings in the hills but just flakes in the air in the valley. Showers will change to rain as the morning goes on, but showers will be off and on, and the afternoon looks mainly dry. There may be a bit of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 40's.
Large high pressure builds back in for Wednesday with sunny skies and breezy conditions. A fast moving area of low pressure will bring a period of rain Wednesday night into Thursday followed by a big warm up on Friday with scattered showers. The weekend is looking sunny and seasonable with highs in the 20's.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
